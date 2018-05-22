Sevilla Signs With Nike

Sevilla and global sportswear giant Nike has reached an agreement to have the Spanish club sign on for three years. The club will wear a range of Nike gear including matchday and training uniforms for the first time next season.

The La Liga club previously wore jerseys from another American sportswear company. New Balance supplied the club from the 2015/16 season taking over for its subsidiary Warrior, with that deal expiring at the end of this season. Sevilla qualified for next season’s Europa League, where they’ve last won the tournament in their first season with New Balance in 2016.

