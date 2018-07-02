Sevilla FC 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Launched

Sevilla FC have launched their 2018/19 jerseys, the first under new technical sponsor Nike. The Andalusian LaLiga club will have jerseys that stay true to their prestigious history.

The first Sevilla Nike jerseys will stick with a classic theme, down to the selection of the jersey style, as both will be in the original Vapor template. The home white jersey has red trim, on the v-neck collar and as side piping that runs from the sleeves down to the hem. A red swoosh is on the right breast, across from the club badge.

Sevilla’s red away jersey also features crimson sleeves and black side piping. A black swoosh is placed on the chest along with the club crest.

On the back neck, A Sevilla flag with the phrase “Nunca nos rendimos” (We Never Give Up) is placed under the collar. Sevilla’s home kit will have their classic white shorts with red trim and black socks, and the away will have red shorts and socks, with black trim on the shorts, and a tonal red stripe on the socks. Playtika is the new shirt sponsor.