Serbia 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Revealed

PUMA and the Serbian national team have revealed the away jersey Orlovi (The Eagles) will wear for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Serbians signed up with the German sportswear giant in January, moving on from Umbro at the conclusion of UEFA’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Serbia’s away jersey is white with red details. The collar is a solid red crew neck style, with solid red trim on the sleeves running down to the cuffs, in the same color. The shoulders have the Powercats in white.

The back neck has the Serbian national flag.

The jersey has a vertical tricolor stripe at the center, only cut off for placements of the numbers, and gradients at the collar and the hem at the bottom. A red Powercat and Football Association of Serbia crest are placed high up on the right and left chest respectively.

The PUMA 2018 Serbian World Cup away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.