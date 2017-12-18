Senegal And PUMA Sign A Four-Year Deal

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) and PUMA Football have reached an $3-million-a-year agreement to join forces ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The German brand will replace Romai Sports (from UAE), who had been partnered with Senegal since 2016. The previous deal between PUMA and Senegal expired in 2014, but the team continued to wear the power cat for two more years after failing to secure a technical sponsor.

Rumors of Senegal not being too happy with Romai had been doing the rounds for months, and it comes as no surprise that PUMA took the chance to add one more team to their World Cup roster – alongside Uruguay and Switzerland – following the qualification failures of Italy, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Ghana.