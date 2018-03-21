Senegal 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Revealed

PUMA has revealed the 2018 World Cup away jersey for the Senegalese national team. Their berth in Russia marks the second time the Lions of Teranga have qualified, with 2002 in Japan and South Korea the first. They’ll invoke the ferocity of the lion for their change shirt.

Senegal’s away kit is white with green details. A solid green crew neck sets the tone for the jersey, The shoulders are a solid white, but the sleeves have thick green trim that leads into matching sleeve cuffs, with white Powercats within the trim.

The main detail at the front of the jersey is a lion’s face looking straight ahead in a fancy artistic style. The Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) crest appears at the left breast, and the green PUMA Powercat across from it.

The PUMA Senegalese 2018 World Cup away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.