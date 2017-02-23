Seattle Sounders Reveal 2017 Away Jersey

Seattle Sounders, current MLS Cup holders, have revealed their new Heritage Jersey, which will take its place alongside the home and third jerseys released in 2016. The new kit is inspired by the club’s history and tradition of 44 years, bringing a modern spin to the 1984 look from the original Sounders.

The jersey features a polo collar, using white as primary color and teal for the cuffs, collar and the iconic three stripes on the shoulders. The club logo is placed over the heart, with the golden star that identifies them as current MLS Cup champions shinning over it. The adidas logo appears on the right, while XBOX is painted in blue.

“This year… seemed like a great opportunity for us to bring some classic elements back into your kit,” said Zola Short, Director of adidas Soccer Sports Marketing. “It’s a great opportunity to help us tell a different story and connect it back to that retro kit.”

A couple of nods to the first Seattle Sounders are included in the new jersey: a jocktag recalling their foundation year and the original logo on top of the back. The inner neck tape reads “Sky of Blue. Sea of Green” as a reminder of the club and fans’ pride and love for their colors.

“The nostalgia of it will be fun for the fans,” says Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris. “It represents where it all started.”

Seattle Sounders 2017 Heritage Jersey will be available to shop at World Soccer Shop.