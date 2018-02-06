Seattle Sounders FC 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

Rave Green is the color for one of Major League Soccer’s most energetic and loudest supported clubs. Seattle Sounders FC and league kit provider adidas have revealed the new Rave Green home jersey the defending Western Conference champions will be wearing, now in their tenth year of existence as an MLS club.

The Rave Green jersey comes with the familiar Capital Blue details, with a blue v-neck style EQT collar laced with green trim at the top, with matching blue sleeve cuffs. Blue three-color trim occupies the shoulders, with MLS crests in Rave Green and Capital Blue with white trim are on the sleeves.

White text with “You Will Hear Us” appears on the necktape. It is a reference to the SB Nation blog and online fan community Sounder At Heart, who made the phrase in reference to the boisterous vocal support Sounders FC fans create.

A single silver star sits atop the Sounders FC crest on their chest, for their 2016 MLS Cup victory. It replaces the large golden star worn last year, as they were defending league champions.

The jersey has several shades of Rave Green displayed in an artistic blush stroke print, as each jersey will look unique to one another. The jocktag at the bottom has a Capital Blue 10th Anniversary logo for the Sounders FC Alliance, a supporter group that governs several portions of the club’s activities, including game day activities and front office decisions.

The full kit for outfielders includes Capital Blue shorts and socks with Rave Green three-stripe trim on the shorts, and a Rave Green topstripe with blue three-stripes within. The club initials SSFC are on the back of the socks in white. XBOX returns as shirt sponsor.

