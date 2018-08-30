Scotland Extend Partnership with adidas

The Scottish FA and adidas have extended their partnership through 2022. Adidas will serve as the team’s official kit and apparel supplier.

The deal will allow Scotland’s national teams to continue to focus on qualifying for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Extending our partnership with the Scottish FA allows us to continue to support Scottish football at every level,” Ashley Swain, Adidas UK Director of Clubs and Federations, said. “We will provide our innovative kit designs that help players perform at the highest level and allow the fans to back the national teams at home and away.”