by | November 6, 2017 | 0 comments

Scotland 2018 Home Jersey Revealed
Scotland and adidas have revealed the 2018 home jersey the men’s national team will be wearing. The Scots were eliminated in World Cup qualifying. The Home Nation trades in a bespoke tartan design from their last jersey for a more retro-inspired design.

 

 

Scotland’s traditional navy blue shirt returns as a solid color, as the white raglan sleeves are gone. The collar is a white v-neck style with an overlapped navy trim at the top. The sleeves have matching white trim on the arms.

The front of the shirt has a sublimated geometric pattern reminiscent of adidas’ older jerseys from the 1980s and early 90s. White adidas three-stripe trim runs down the sides of the jersey through the hem.

 

 

The full kit bears a tricolor effect for Scotland, as the shorts are white with navy trim and red socks with white trim.

