The Scotiabank CONCACAF League, CONCACAF’s newest club competition, unveiled the tournament trophy in Miami today. The trophy is tall silver cup with gold detailing and will include ribbons of the winning club.

The Scotiabank CONCACAF League is the annual competition among 16 teams from Central America and the Caribbean. The winning team qualifies for the CONCACAF Champions League.

