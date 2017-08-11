Schalke 04 2017/18 Third Jersey Revealed

One of the top Bundesliga clubs have a new third jersey to show off, with FC Schalke 04 have united with adidas for their alternate attire for the 2017/18 season.

Adorned in black and green, Schalke’s newest top pays homage to the colors of their home city, Gelsenkirchen.

Dark green occupies the two-button placket Henley collar, sleeves and three stripes piping underneath the arms on the sides. The city’s coat of arms is embroidered in the neck area in the back.

The jersey has a solid black body, with matching sleeve cuffs.

The full kit also has green shorts and socks both with black trim.

Gazprom is the shirt sponsor.

