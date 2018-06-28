Saudi Arabia Soccer Jersey Number Applied Upside Down

The soccer team kit manager has more pressure than most fans realize as they are responsible for getting the players kits ready. The responsibilities include putting names, numbers, and tournament badges on jerseys as well as having a back-up on the ready.

The jersey needs to be ready for millions of fans to see during the match.

The Saudi Arabian national team kit manager understands how a simple mistake can draw the eyes of the world after printing the 8 on Salem Al-Dawsari’s #18 Saudi Arabia away World Cup jersey upside down for the team’s opener against host nation Russia.

The smaller upper circle of the 8 was applied at the bottom of the number.

Like any good professional, the jersey was replaced with a correctly applied number 8 before the end of the match.