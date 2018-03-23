Saudi Arabia 2018 World Cup Jerseys Revealed

The 2018 Saudi Arabia home and away soccer jerseys that will be work at the 2018 FIFA World Cup were unveiled by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Nike today. Al-Suqour (The Falcons) are going with a solid standard look, and it marks the debut of a striking new crest for the global stage.

Saudi Arabia retains white as the primary color for their home jersey, with light green details. The collar is the latest model Nike is using in light green, with a matching back neck stripe and swoosh at the chest.

The SAFF have presented a new crest, with a white falcon inside a green roundel, green geometric shapes from a soccer ball at the bottom of the roundel within the falcon’s silhouette and SAFF in white to the right, under the beak.

A light green KSA, for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is placed under the crest. The full kit features white shorts and socks with light green trim on the socks.

Saudi Arabia’s green away jersey is a solid green, in a darker shade similar to the nation’s flag. A white swoosh and the new crest with white KSA is placed on the chest.

Saudi Arabia’s full away kit has green shorts and socks with white trim on the socks.

