Santos Laguna Launch 2017 Third Jersey

Santos Laguna, as part of the Mexican roster of PUMA, have released their new third jersey ahead of the start of the Clausura 2017 Liga MX. Their new alternate uniform shows a classy look inspired by the club’s identity.



The new look for the Guerreros (Warriors) showcases their traditional hoops, but with two shades of cream base. The sloped collar goes in green, as well as the shoulders, sleeve detailing and sponsor logos. Some golden trimming appears on the shoulders and cuffs.

The Mexican flag is featured on the waist, and the uniform is completed by green shorts and cream socks.

