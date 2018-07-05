Santos Laguna 2018 Apertura Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

Santos Laguna have unveiled their home and away jerseys they’ll be wearing ahead of the 2018 Apertura split in Liga MX. The 2018 Clausura champions have enlisted the services of new technical supplier Charly, a Mexican sportswear brand, replacing PUMA.

The first of the Guerreros’ (Warriors) Charly jerseys comes with plenty of details for both the home and away jerseys. The home jersey is the classic green and white hooped jersey.

The collar is white with placket, as the sleeves and shoulders are green. Mesh panels with white trim appears on the shoulders. A dazzling star pattern is shown on the green hoops, aligned to the left side.

At the nape, a Charly wordmark bumper with Mexican tricolor stripe appears under the collar, with the star pattern design now centered.

The ribbed cuffs is separated by white tipped mesh panels, with Guerreros in green Old English Text on the right cuff. White Charly Cs are also seen on both shoulders.

The club crest on the left breast reflects Club Santos’ most recent triumph, with a sixth golden star atop the sublimated crest and five arched stars at the bottom. Across on the right breast is a green Charly C.

Green side mesh panels give way to a sublimated S with a halo on top at the back of the right side of the jersey.

Club Santos’ away jersey brings slight changes yet the same details, with a black and green hooped jersey with thicker green stripes.

The away jersey has a black v-neck collar with green trim, and raglan sleeves clad in black. The star detail within the green stripes is also noticeably absent.

The Chalry bumper on the nape at the back is the same as the home.

Green mesh panels with a white Guerreros label separates the ribbed sleeve cuffs. White Charly Cs are placed on the shoulders.

Santos Laguna’s club crest is at the left breast, across from a white Charly C on the right breast.

A sublimated S with halo is placed at the bottom back at the right side.

The full kit for the home features white shorts with green trim and green socks with white turnover caps, with the away having black shorts and socks with white trim on the shorts and green turnover caps on the socks.

Santos Laguna has Soriana, Penoles, Grupo Lala and Coca-Cola at the front, Berei and Circle K at the right sleeve, Omnibus de Mexico on the left sleeve and Bud Light, Grupo Lala again and the United Way at the back as sponsors.