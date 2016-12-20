Santa Claus Prepares for Magical Night in Beijing

Surprisingly, December is usually not a busy time of year for Santa Claus! No, we not talking about Jolly Old Saint Nick and his team of elves but rather their hometown soccer team, FC Santa Claus, whose soccer season ends in October. But this year is different with a full calendar and globetrotting much like the man in red and his 9 reindeer.

Christmas Eve will be a magical night. FC Santa Claus is headed to Beijing to play a charity match against Chinese celebrities. The game will be played at the 60,000 seat Bird’s Nest Stadium, a huge jump from the 5,000 seaters the club usually plays in.

The friendly and additional exposure in China started a little over a year ago when Marc Gao, CEO of Bewin Sports, became a partner.

“Christmas is like a festival in China – not a religious holiday,” Gao said in a recent FourFourTwo article. “That’s why I wanted to use FC Santa Claus, because Christmas means happiness and giving gifts to the children.”

Related:

Santa Signs with Nike

Santa Claus is Coming To Town

The eventual partnership was good fortune as if from Santa himself. Gao is familiar with Finland stopping in Helsinki on his way to Europe and learned about the club from a magazine article. The club hopes that the partnership will help them climb up from the Finnish 4th division with the sky the limit.

Day 18! Join the challenge🎅🏼 #santafootballchallenge #dontstopbelieving #fcsantaclaus #lapland #rovaniemi #433 @rldesignz @433skills @cristiano A video posted by Fc Santa Claus Ac (@fcsantaclausofficial) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:26am PST

Before heading to China, FC Santa Claus is hitting social media to increase their global influence and create believers in all the lands. The club is running a juggling countdown to Christmas as fans are asked to post a video of them juggling a soccer ball corresponding to the date (eg – juggle 19 times on Dec. 19).

WorldSoccerShop.com, the official store of Santa Claus, will be giving away jerseys during the month of December. Follow WorldSoccerShop.com on Instagram and Twitter for information on how you can win a jersey.

And mark it down on your calendar that there will be a Christmas in July special when the club reveals their new third kit.

Official FC Santa Claus gear is available at World Soccer Shop