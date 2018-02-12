San Jose Earthquakes 2018/19 Navy SEAL Foundation Jersey Launched

The San Jose Earthquakes revealed their new secondary jersey for the upcoming Major League Soccer season. The Quakes will donate a percentage of the jersey sales from their official team store to the Navy SEAL Foundation. The San Jose Earthquakes are the first team in MLS history to give a share of their jersey revenue to benefit a nonprofit organization.







The Quakes unveiled the new kit along the shore in Alameda, California. Retired Navy SEAL, Dan O’Toole, jumped from a Military boat with a few San Jose players aboard and swam to shore. Upon reaching dry land, he walked on the stage and removed his wetsuit to reveal the new jersey in front of over 1,000 fans.

Paul Marie, who was recently drafted by the San Jose Earthquakes, told Soccer365, “I like the colors of the jersey. I find it beautiful. It gives the impression of being pure. I am honored to be a part of such a prestigious organization. I love the fans and the soccer culture in the bay area.”







League jersey provider adidas decided to implement some changes for the Quakes’ new alternate kit. Although the Quakes’ iconic fault lines pattern returns to the front of the jersey, red is no longer the secondary color. The jersey now features light blue accents to add color to the Quakes’ white jersey.







Like in previous editions, the Sutter Health logo is powerfully displayed on the front of the jersey. adidas’ famous three stripes are featured on both sides of the jersey once more.







The ‘SJ74’ jock tag commemorates the inaugural season of the San Jose Earthquakes. The design of the tag is a remake of the one found on the 2015 secondary jersey.







Finally, a Navy SEAL Foundation patch can be found on the upper back of the jersey in honor of the club’s charitable action.







