San Jose Earthquakes 2017 Launch 2017 Home Jersey

San Jose Earthquakes and adidas Soccer have unveiled the new 2017 home jersey in a launch event held at San Pedro Square Market in Downtown San Jose. The new design sees the return of black as main color, with the crest used as its inspiration.

The black jersey features a v-collar neck with the three stripes present on the shoulders. Blue cuffs adorn the black sleeves, while the eye-catching design of their crest is sublimated on the front panel. The club’s core pillars (Unity, Devotion and Heritage) are featured on the right sleeve cuff.

There are two tributes to the club’s foundation as a NASL team in 1974: a ‘SJ74’ jocktag and the club’s name on top of the back, which is clean black to allow proper visibility of the names and numbers of the players.





The new home kit will feature black shorts and socks with blue branding, including the ‘SJ74’ text on the latter.

