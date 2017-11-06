Russia 2018 World Cup Jersey Launched

adidas Soccer unveiled the new home jersey of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Hosts, Russia. The kit is a modern interpretation of the 1988 shirt worn by the Soviet Union that won Gold in the Seoul Olympics.

The bright red jersey features a white v-cut collar, three stripes on the shoulders and solid lines that run from the back across the arms onto the chest. The Russian National Team logo is placed over the heart, with the adidas logo featured on the right.

The inside of the neck features a sign-off with the Russian national colors, the Russian eagle and ‘Вместе К Победе’ (‘Victory-Bound as One’).

White shorts and red socks complete the new Russia home kit, which will see action on-pitch for the first time on November 11th against Argentina.

Players will enjoy the benefits of the Climachill technology, which features a mesh fabric that allows air circulation to keep the body fresh and dry.

