Russia 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Unveiled

adidas has presented the new Russia 2018 World Cup away jersey, which celebrates the country’s street soccer scene and combines two key elements: architecture and the famous Russian industrial cities.

The 2018 Russia away jersey features blue on the crew-neck collar and cuff trim. An eye-catching grey graphic takes the spotlight, representing an abstract vision of the iconic Russian architecture and pays homage to architectural landmarks and industrial centers of the country.

