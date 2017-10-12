River Plate 2017/18 Jerseys Released

In recent days, River Plate from Argentina released their new home and away kits for the 2017/18 season. Both take some inspiration from the club’s glorious past, adding a modern touch to both jerseys.

The new home kit is inspired by the legendary team from the 1940s that came to be known as ‘La Máquina’ (The Machine). The iconic River Plate red sash appears on the front and back of the jersey, which features a buttoned mao collar and the three stripes on the sides. Sponsor logos are applied in black.







The away jersey revives a design from the 1993/94 season, switching the base color to red and adding a classic pattern on the front. The River Plate crest sits over the heart, while the adidas branding and sponsor logos appear in silver.







Both jerseys include the club’s motto – ‘El Más Grande’ (that be roughly translated as ‘The Biggest Club’) – on top of the back. The home kit has black shorts and white socks, with the alternative look sporting a full red combo.







Do you like the new River Plate jerseys? Sound off below!