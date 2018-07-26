Republic of Ireland 2018/19 Away Kit Revealed

Under the social campaign “Undeniable Passion,” New Balance has released the Republic of Ireland 2018/19 away kit. Along with all other current releases by New Balance the Irish national kit is made with New Balance Dry technology.

The kit is identical for both the men’s and women’s national teams and will make its first appearance in the UEFA Nations League when the Irishmen face Wales. The white jersey incorporates a green design with the Three Ireland logo boldly on the front. The Telecommunications company, based in Dublin, has long been the national kit sponsor. The traditional collar contains a single button and props up along the neck. On the back of the jersey, the word “Erie”, meaning Gaelic goddess of Ireland, is stitched underneath the collar.

“The FAI and its supporters are welcomed fondly around the world,” said Kenny McCallum, General Manager of New Balance Football. “Our design team have worked with the association to create an away strip that celebrates the traditions of the team, while also incorporating New Balance’s cutting-edge performance technology.”

The shorts sport the iconic Irish green with national crests and New Balance logos seen on the jersey. The socks are wrapped in two green lines around the ankle and shin spelling out “Erie” and “NB” once more. The goal keeper kit is Maldives Blue with black logos and graphics.

