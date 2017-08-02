Republic Of Ireland 2017/18 Home Jersey Unveiled

The Republic of Ireland’s national team are unveiling new home jerseys for the 2017/18 season, their first with New Balance. The American company’s first effort is part of the “Is Féidir Linn Le Cheile” (“Together We Can”) campaign.

The Irish’s newest home jersey has the the national colors of green, white and orange, with the latter two as trim on the buttoned collar and sleeve cuffs respectively.

The nape has Éire (Irish for Ireland) in white, with a #COYBIG (Come On You Boys in Green) on the inside collar of the men’s jerseys.

The front of the jersey has tonal green stripes. A white New Balance logo takes up the right breast.

Parallel to the New Balance mark on the left breast is the FAI crest.

The sides of the jersey has white vent strips with mesh parts toward the back of the jersey.

Republic of Ireland’s full kit has white shorts with green side trim and orange trim at the hem at the back. The socks are green with white caps and orange trim at the bottom of the caps.

