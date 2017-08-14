Republic of Ireland 2017/18 Away Jersey Revealed

New Balance and FA Ireland have revealed the Republic of Ireland’s newest away jerseys. As with their 2017/18 home jersey set, this is part of New Balance’s “Is Féidir Linn Le Cheile” (‘Together We Can’) campaign.

White, the traditional Irish away jersey color, is the main color for this change jersey, with touches of green and orange present. At the neck, the collar is more of a polo style and has a two-button placket. Small strips of white and orange are also there at the front tip.

There are also solid green cuffs at the sleeves, with the white and orange trim on the inside, giving a tricolor look when rolled up.

‘Éire’ (‘Ireland’ in Irish) is placed at the nape, with #COYBIG (“Come on You Boys in Green”) on the inner collar for men’s jerseys, and #COYGIG (“Come on You Girls in Green”) for women.

The full kit has green shorts with white trim on the sides, and orange trim at the hem at the back of the shorts. The socks are white with a green welt and orange trim at the bottom of the welt.

