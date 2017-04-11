Red Star FC Reveals 120th Anniversary Jersey

French Ligue 2 side Red Star FC commemorated their 120th anniversary with a special jersey from adidas.

The Parisian club, an original member of the first French National professional league, known today as Ligue 1, in 1932, wore the new strip in their latest league match against Gazelec Ajaccio this past weekend.

Red Star’s common primary color duo of green and white is replaced with black with grey. The v-neck collar has grey trim on the back of the collar. The badge is a monochrome red for the club’s namesake. The club motto, “Notre Coeur, Notre Force” (“Our Heart, Our Strength”) appears in red outside the badge.

The front of the jersey has a Red Star 120 mark, with Red Star in white and 120 in a gray outline in the background. Gray adidas three stripe trim are seen on both sides up the flanks.

The kits also come with special custom typography for the lettering and number font, a departure from the league standard font. Black shorts with red socks complete the kit. Red Star wore black socks in the Gazelec match.