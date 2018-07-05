Real Sociedad 2018/19 Home/Away Kit Revealed

After signing a three-year extension with Real Sociedad in January 2018, Macron revealed the new home and away kits for the 2018/19 season. “Macron and Real Sociedad had their first meeting a long time ago and during those years the relation with the Italian brand grew a lot and become really close,” said Begoña Larzabal, head of sales and marketing for Real Sociedad.

The home jerseys symbolize the club’s long-standing traditions through the colors of light blue and white in classic vertical stripes. The polo collar has automatic buttons and the back neckline reads “Real Sociedad”, stitched in blue. Embroidered underneath the collar, Ikurrina, the Basque flag inspires freedom and independence for the local fans. The club crest and Macron logo sit on opposite sides of the jersey chest with the numbers 09 embossed underneath – symbolizing the club’s establishment in 1909.

“Differently from past seasons, when we looked just for a design innovation, the home shirt comes back in a classic line but with innovative features,” said Larzabal. “The goal is to repay the fans and reward them in some way, both with the results and with all other aspects surrounding the club.”

To appeal to the younger fan-base, the away kits are mélange-printed grey with small neon green stripes. Opting for a V-neck design, the jersey has a slim fit feel with micromesh inserts to improve breathability. On the back of the neck, the classic blue and white logo tie the original colors to the new stylistic design. The rest of the logos and details enliven the kit in bright, neon green.

For the home jersey, white shorts with blue and white striped socks complete the kit. Dark grey shorts and socks complete the away kit.

