Real Salt Lake Reveal 2017 Away Jersey

Real Salt Lake revealed their new alternative look via Twitter this morning. The 2017 away jersey, made by adidas Soccer, shows a classy and traditional look for the Royals. The design features a crew neck collar and the iconic three stripes sitting on the shoulders. Pinstripes in two sizes are embossed on the fabric, creating a retro vibe for the kit.

The RSL crest appears in full color over the heart, accompanied by the blue adidas logo on the right. LifeVantage acts as main sponsor, with their logo featured in two shades of blue to create a nice contrast against the background. A silver star, representing their 2009 MLS Cup title, appears over the crest in the authentic version, which also uses the American flag as jocktag.

The replica version does not feature the star nor the jocktag, but does share a crowned lion on top of the back as a symbol of club pride and honor.

Real Salt Lake 2017 adidas away jersey will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.