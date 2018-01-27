Real Salt Lake 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

Major League Soccer’s claret and cobalt-clad club Real Salt Lake and league-wide kit provider adidas have unveiled new home jerseys for the 2018 season. The Utah outfit welcomes back a previous element from their last jerseys in search of their next MLS Cup.

RSL’s claret jersey comes with cobalt blue sleeves, for the first time since their 2014. The dark blue sleeves had been a stable of most of RSL’s young history as a club. With a plain claret crew neck collar, the shoulders are adorn with Real gold adidas three-stripes. MLS logos in the club’s colors are on the sleeves.

The back has a Real gold mark with a claret 05 inside what looks like a beehive. The 05 is for the club’s first year in MLS, 2005. White numbers and text take up the backside.

Real Salt Lake’s crest on their chest has a single silver star atop it, for their 2009 MLS Cup win.

The full kit has claret shorts and socks with gold three-stripes and cobalt trim on the bottom of the shorts. LifeVantage returns as a shirt sponsor, with a simpler, updated logo.

The 2018 adidas Real Salt Lake home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.