Real Madrid Jersey Numbers

Real Madrid has one of the most iconic jerseys in the game and traditionally they have worn a custom player number on the back of the jersey.

The unique look is just one factor that sets them apart from other clubs but this season they will wear the same style number for La Liga matches as every other team after the league passed a mandatory name and number style for all clubs.

Fans will still see the custom name and number look as Real announced earlier this month that they will continue to wear them in other competitions, most notably the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey.

