Real Madrid Eye Record $1.25 BILLION Jersey Deal With adidas

Real Madrid is rumored to be climbing to new heights. Los Blancos are ready to sign a record $1.25 billion 10-year deal with adidas according to Marca. The deal would be the most expensive technical sponsorship in soccer.

The deal would pay Real Madrid a base amount of $125 million per season (which could go higher depending on merchandising incentives) and is set to run from 2020 through 2030.

adidas has been the club’s technical sponsor since 1998 as well as between 1981 and 1986. Real have won 6 La Liga titles and 6 UEFA Champions League titles while with the 3-Stripes.