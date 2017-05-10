Real Madrid and adidas Extend Partnership

Real Madrid and adidas have renewed their partnership, according to German newspaper Der Spiegel. The deal is said to be worth a guaranteed $76.37 million per year in addition to 22.5% of sales of Real Madrid products estimated to be worth $32.36 million per season, and other performance based incentives.

The deal is well under what Spanish newspaper Marca reported was in the works between Real and adidas in February 2016 in an article ‘The Most Expensive Jersey in the World.’

adidas has been the technical sponsor for Real Madrid since 1998. The 3-Stripes will be happy to have finalized a deal with rumors that Under Armour was looking to steal away the La Liga powerhouse.

Buy Real Madrid gear at World Soccer Shop.