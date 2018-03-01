Real Madrid 2018 Icon Jersey Launched

Real Madrid and adidas have revealed a limited-edition Icon jersey. Karim Benzema models the retro-inspired jersey, which blends the three-stripes brand’s reputation for developing high-performance football jerseys with an everyday fashionable lifestyle look.

Despite this classy simple look, the Merengues’ Icon jersey isn’t meant for on the pitch, but off of it.

Clad in white, the Icon jersey features a ribbed round collar and ribbed sleeve cuffs, with blue trim at the center of both. The jersey has a single blue horizontal band. Sponsor Emirates is in the band in white text, with the familiar slogan Fly Emirates.

The club’s crest is placed on the left breast, across from a blue adidas logo. Another notable feature is the three-stripes trim that are a distinguishing feature of adidas’ jerseys are nowhere to be found in the Real Madrid Icon jersey.