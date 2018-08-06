Real Madrid 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

Real Madrid and adidas have revealed the reigning European champions’ 2018/19 third jersey. Presented in New York ahead of its International Champions Cup clash with AS Roma on Tuesday in MetLife Stadium, Real’s third jersey is the latest to feature a mass-produced jersey from Parley For The Oceans.

As is every other jersey produced by Parley, it is made of recycled plastics collected from the oceans. The third shirt is in oceanic coral, the same coral adidas and Parley For The Oceans seek to protect.

The jersey has a simple v-neck collar, and offers no other standout features besides a white adidas logo and Real Madrid’s club crest on the chest. A golden crest signifying their 2017 Club World Cup championship is atop the adidas logo.

Emirates returns as the jersey’s sponsor.

The 2018/19 adidas x Parley Real Madrid third jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.