Real Madrid 2017/18 Home and Away Jerseys Revealed

Real Madrid and adidas Soccer have revealed the new home and away kits for the European and La Liga champions. The new designs are inspired by the club’s loyal fans and the city of Madrid, while also celebrating the club’s 115th anniversary.

The new Real Madrid jersey features their traditional white base with a design of diagonal stripes that cuts off at the shoulders.

This year, sky blue detailing has been included on the adidas 3-Stripes on the shoulders, piping around the sleeves, and front of jersey logos to represent Madrid’s sky and the deep connection of the club and the city. A memorial stamp for the club’s 115th anniversary is placed at the bottom.

The jersey has a v-neck collar.

The away jersey draws inspiration from past alternative jerseys linked with successful stories, bringing black as a change color. The innovative nature of this seasons’ collection is present with the use of turquoise green detailing, including a monochromatic version of the Real Madrid crest.

The three stripes are moved to the sides of the jersey, which features a crew-neck collar with a triangular insert on the front.

The Real Madrid 2017/18 home and away jerseys are available at World Soccer Shop.