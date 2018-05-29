Real Madrid 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

The Real Madrid 2018/19 home and away jerseys have been unveiled by adidas. Fresh off their third straight UEFA Champions League victory, the Merengues are going for simple, elegant and pronounced shirts.

Real’s classic white shirts have been updated with black accents. A white Henley-style collar with a single button placket adds a fashionable presence.

Black stripes are placed on the shoulders, with matching cuff trim on the sleeves. The adidas logo on the right breast is also in black, matching with the other details.

The jersey’s body is detailed with a mesh-like surface. The FIFA Club World Cup 2017 shield sits atop the adidas logo, with Real Madrid’s crest on the left breast.

Real’s clash jersey is a dark color with a contrasting grey, referred to as onix, as an accent color. A v-neck collar model with onix trim at the top replaces the Henley collar at the neck.

Real also introduces a new font set for their non-LaLiga matches, which has fancy curves and is italicized.

Onix three-stripes are seen on the shoulders, and are also matching trim on the cuffs. A white adidas logo and outlined monochrome Real Madrid crest are placed across the chest. Emirates Airlines returns as sponsor.

The 2018/19 adidas Real Madrid home and away jerseys are available now at World Soccer Shop.