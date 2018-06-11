Real Deportivo 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

Real Deportivo has unveiled their 2018/19 home jersey from Macron. The club makes mention of their founding year, 1906, as their traditional striped jersey gets an update.

Deportivo de La Coruña’s blue and white stripes has a more classical arrangement. The collar is white, with a stylish Henley style, with matching sleeve cuffs. The sleeves retains the blue and white stripes, with white Macron men on each shoulder.

A three-button placket has trendy snap buttons.

The back has a special commemorative mark, with a white skull and crossbones, and the club’s founding date, December 8, 1906.

Part of the back is filled in a solid blue, to display the white LaLiga typography.

The front has faint tonal pinstripes across displayed, with a black Macron wordmark on the right breast, across from the crest. Estrella Galicia 0,0 and Abanca are the sponsors, at the front and back respectively.