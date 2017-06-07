RC Celta De Vigo 2017/18 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

Galician LaLiga giant killers Celta de Vigo are the latest Spanish side to reveal their 2017/18 jerseys. The Celeste have returned to adidas for their latest looks.

The club’s primary look has their traditional primary colors of light blue and red used once more. A red v-neck collar with matching sleeve cuffs. The shirt has faint mesh horizontal stripes at the front of the jersey, with red three striped adidas piping on the sides. The complete kit has white shorts with light blue socks, with red detail and three-stripe trim.

Celta’s clash strip comes in black with a light blue trim. The collar is in a pleasant Mandarin style with two buttons. The shoulders have light blue adidas three-striped trim, with sleeves featuring light blue cuffs. The front seems devoid of a pattern, as it appears solid black, save for the light blue adidas mark, Celta’s crest and shirt sponsor on the chest. The full away kit also has black shorts and socks with light blue details.

Celta’s primary goalkeeper kit will be in a bright red-orange, with white details. Estrella Galicia returns as Celta Vigo’s shirt sponsor. As per the league, all of the jerseys will have LaLiga branding on the right arm sleeve.