Rangers FC 2018/19 Jerseys Revealed

Rangers FC have unveiled their 2018/19 home, away and third jerseys will new technical sponsor Hummel. The Scottish club are preparing for a new era in its history as the start of the season inches closer.

Rangers’ traditional blue home jersey has white details and red trim. The collar has a v-cut inset with red trim. The sleeves have mesh panels in a tonal dark blue with white inserts and red trim atop it at the cuffs.

A Rangers RFC monogram crest with five white stars arched over it is placed on the left breast, across from the Hummel wordmark.

Four white Hummel wordmarks, two on each side, and red tipping at the hem completes the home jersey.

The away jersey offers a neat blue and red diagonal sash over a white jersey. A plain white rounded v-neck collar gives way to four blue Hummel chevrons, two on each sleeve, and thin red trim at the cuffs.

The jersey also has mesh side panels, and a blue version of the Rangers monogram crest across from a white Hummel wordmark placed within the sash.

The third jersey, which will come in October, is Mandarin Orange and Royal Blue with white accents. The collar has a blue v-shape inset, with matching chevrons on the sleeves and ribbed sleeve cuffs. The Hummel wordmark and Rangers monogram crest are white.

The full kit for the home features the traditional white shorts and black socks, with blue chevrons and red trim at the hem on the shorts, and a red turnover cap, matching chevrons and Rangers crest on the calves. The away has blue shorts with white chevrons and red trim, and white socks with red trim and chevrons at the shins and Rangers crest at the calves. The third has orange shorts and socks with blue chevrons and trim on the shorts and blue turnover cap with matching chevrons at the front and club crest at the back. 32Red returns as shirt sponsor.