Queretaro Unveil 2017 Third Jersey

Queretaro and PUMA Mexico revealed the new alternative jersey for the Gallos (Roosters) ahead of the Clausura 2017 Liga MX. The new design features a bold look that seeks to inspire the club towards victory.

Like the other PUMA third kits in Mexico, thsi jersey comes with a ‘V’ cut collar with slopes, transitioning from black at the top tu purple on the bottom through a graphic pattern of diagonal stripes forming horizontal blocks as they get thicker. PUMA branding and sponsor logos are featured in white, while the club logo sits over the heart.

What do you think about the new Queretaro 3rd jersey? Let us know below!