Queretaro FC 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Launched

Queretaro FC have launched their 2018/19 jerseys ahead of the 2018 Apertura half of the Liga MX season. The Gallos (Roosters) will have their jerseys produced once again by PUMA.

Queretaro’s home jersey has a unique black and blue striped pattern at the front. The V-neck collar and matching sleeve cuffs are blue, with a single thick blue stripe on each sleeve and a green-white-red tricolor stripe on the left cuff. White PUMA cats are seen atop the stripes on the sleeves, with Formstripe also visible.

Offset tonal black stripes displayed atop the black and blue stripes gives a intriguing stripe composition. A white PUMA cat is placed on the right breast, across from the club crest.

The away jersey is light blue with white collar and cuffs, with a Mexican tricolor stripe on the left cuff. Formstripe is also on the sleeves in a tonal light blue, with white PUMA cats on the shoulders.

A sublimated design can be seen at the top of the jersey, taking up the upper left side with what looks like a winged design.

Queretaro has multiple sponsors, but Imagen Television and Banco Multiva are the main sponsors at the front.