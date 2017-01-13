Pumas UNAM Reveal 2017 Third Jersey

Pumas UNAM and Nike Soccer have revealed the 2017 third jersey, inspired by club identity and proud fans. The new alternate look will debut on January 15th against Cruz Azul in Liga MX action.



The new Pumas alternative look features a bold look in navy that transitions into black through an horizontal gradient effect. The sleeves are solid dark blue, emphasizing the player’s physique while hugging the arms. The iconic Puma face that identifies the club is sublimated on the front in white, same as the various sponsor logos.

The jersey features lateral stripes which expand with player movement, revealing a light underlying mesh and providing increased ventilation. The uniform is completed by black shorts and socks that give continuity to the jersey design.

