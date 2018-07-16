Pumas UNAM 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Revealed

Club Universidad Nacional, or Pumas UNAM, has revealed its home and away jerseys for the Apertura 2018 and Clausura 2019 campaigns in Liga MX. The jerseys are tributes to the history of the professional club and university it represents.

Pumas’ home jersey is white with a navy collar and accents. The iconic Puma head at the center of the jersey has the official seal of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México – UNAM) applied within the head in a tonal light gold. The neck tape at the back is gold, with a navy Puma head.

The away jersey is gold with thin navy stripes on the front and sleeves and matching navy collar. The Puma head emblem is noticeably placed on the left breast, and the neck tape is also navy with a gold Puma head at the top. The main sponsors at the front are DHL and Banca Mifel, and Telcel, Herbalife and Corona at the back.

The Pumas UNAM Nike 2018/19 home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.