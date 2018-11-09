Pumas Dig Up Dia de Los Muertos Jersey

The Pumas UNAM 18/19 Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) limited edition jersey from Nike was released earlier this week. The jersey celebrates the club’s Mexican heritage and the national holiday of Dia de los Muertos.

The multi-day holiday is a time for family and friends to remember those who have passed away.

A skull-and-crossbones feature is created with the club’s famous puma head with crossbones underneath and is the focal point of the gold jersey with navy detailing.

