PUMA Unveils New Colorways for The evoSPEED and evoPOWER Cleats

Starting today, PUMA ambassadors around the globe will wear the latest update for the iconic evoPOWER and evoSPEED silos. The new designs celebrate the arrival of Spring with eye-catching yellow, orange and black combinations.

The evoPOWER Vigor update shows an Ultra Yellow and Orange look, set to be worn by the likes of Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud and Borussia Dortmund’s Marc Bartra and Julian Weigl.







The evoPOWER Vigor use 3D AccuDoam dots on the upper to increase power and precision, with a stretchable AdapLite support cage that mimics the natural movement of barefoot kicking.









The evoSPEED SL-S, on the other hand, feature an Ultra Yellow/Orange and Black/Orange colorway inspired by the PUMA Tricks concept, in which each shoe takes a different look.







The speed silo is one of the lightest in the market, thanks to its super-thin Japanese microfiber upper and the lightweight nylon outsole. Anotinne Griezman and Sergio Agüero will be the biggest stars wearing the evoSPEED update.









The newest PUMA evoSPEED and evoPOWER colorways are available to shop at World Soccer Shop.