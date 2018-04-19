PUMA Unveils Future Suede 50 Pack

PUMA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their timeless Suede street shoes with the unveiling of their Future Suede 50 pack. This limited edition release will have only 1,350 pairs of the Suedes in black and red pairs respectively.

The classic shoe will have two variations; FG and TT, with outsoles from the Future line. Both colorways have white Formstripes and matching soles for a classic look. The red pair has matching red laces that pops out.

The upper is made of suede, and overall is a stylish conversion from street sneakers to football boots, with a standard molded white soleplate.

The black Suedes also leave a very classic look, with its simple collar palette and original features. The gold PUMA Suede mark placed near the tongue creates the only notable contrast.

The turf Future sole features a thin layer and is just as good looking as the classic shoes.

The PUMA Future Suede 50 Pack will be available soon in limited numbers at World Soccer Shop.