PUMA Unveils evoSPEED Derby Fever Cleats For Marco Reus

PUMA has revealed today a special edition evoSPEED colorway for Marco Reus ahead of the Revierderby between Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund on April 1st. The German star, however, is unlikely to play the derby due to a tight injury sustained a few weeks ago that sidelined him for a month.

The design features a BVB-inspired colorway in bright yellow and black, with celebrating hand sings (inspired by the famous ‘Yellow Wall’) featured on the heel along with the Derby Fever logo. A ‘Revierderby’ writing is featured on the upper in reference to the big game versus Schalke.

