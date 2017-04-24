PUMA Unveils EvoSPEED Derby Fever Boots For Aguero

Ahead of Thursday’s Manchester Derby, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was given an exclusive new pair of cleats for the massive match in bold fashion. The Argentine, who’s scored 17 goals in Premier League play so far this season, was given a new City Blue colorway for PUMA’s evoSPEED Derby Fever boots in a custom car modeled after the boot.

Aguero’s new boots will only be worn for the derby clash, and is the latest in the Derby Fever series. The cleats are City Blue with black, gold and white details. Derby Fever’s physical features for this are the same as a regular evoSPEED pair. The upper is synthetic leather with Gore-tex application applied for a better grip. The cleat’s SPEEDFRAME foundation at the bottom is built for quick turns.

The Derby Fever colorway is mainly in the bright blue with black PUMA logos with gold trim on both sides. Manchester Derby is etched in white below the laces near the toe. The heel counters are white with a grey detail, and gold Derby Fever logo shown on the outside of the foot, with a bee on the inner area.

Aguero received his boots in grand fashion, with Yiannimize car customs owner and founder Yianni Charalambous in a Nissan GT-R with a custom job complete with details from the boot revealing it to the star.

The car arrived at the Etihad Stadium after making stops in Manchester, including Manchester United’s home stadium Old Trafford, from London.

Are you feeling Aguero’s cleats for the derby? Shop for PUMA Footwear at World Soccer Shop.