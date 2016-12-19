PUMA Unveil The evoSPEED 17 SL-S

A new generation of speed has arrived. PUMA has revealed the new evoSPEED 17 SL-S, which has been worn by some if PUMA’s star players, like Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Agüero, Marco Reus and Nolito.



The debut colorway comes in bright green base, featuring a fluorescent yellow graphic on the upper and black branding. Japanese microfiber is used to provide comfort and enhanced ball touch; laser cut Frame Speed structure optimizes the shoe’s shape and delivers support during forward acceleration and quick turns.

A minimalist external heel counter is featured for optimal fit and extra support. The Speedtrack spine on the outsole provides stability and flexibility for the fastest on the field; conical and bladed studs are strategically placed for the perfect traction.

“I’m very excited to go on the field with this new evoSPEED SL-S colorway. It is a striking color combination that young players will love,” says French striker Antoine Griezmann. “We (Atletico de Madrid) finished first in the group stage of the Champions League and I am extremely motivated to train hard in these new shoes to perform in the game and bring us closer to victory.”

