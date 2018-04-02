PUMA Unleashes The Frenzy Pack

PUMA has revealed an eye-catching new colorway for the ONE and Future boots, dubbed the Frenzy Pack. As plenty of leagues across Europe are heading down to the wire, the season’s tightest matches will have a spark of energy with these vibrant boots.

Both silos will come with a bright green and a greenish blue color dubbed “Deep Lagoon” scheme.

The Frenzy ONE 18.1 is in a bright green with Deep Lagoon and white Formstripe and Powercat brandings. A snug evoKNIT sock at the ankles has the bespoke Deep Lagoon color and offers a supportive fit, with a wavy design leading into the forefoot. The boot has a K-leather upper and also features a synthetic midfoot and heel for a lightweight feel. The soleplate is crafted for speedy players.

Expect Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero to cause even more havoc for defenses in the Premier League with the ONE Frenzy colorway.

The Frenzy Future 18.1 NETFIT boots have a mainly Deep Lagoon body with bright green details at the heel and laces, which can be customized in any style thanks to the NETFIT system. White Formstripes can also be seen underneath the NETFIT layer. The synthetic upper offers a second skin-like feel, and the evoKNIT collar at the ankle offers soft, lightweight and comfortable feel. The soleplate has been crafted as a hybrid and is has optimum traction on grass or artificial turf.

Atletico de Madrid’s Antonie Griezmann will look to be the impact player in the Future Frenzy colorway as La Liga’s last rounds of the season lie ahead.

PUMA’s Frenzy Pack is now available at World Soccer Shop.