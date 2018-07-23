PUMA Reveals Uprising Pack

Reinvented in a striking orange colorway, PUMA revealed the Uprising pack for the PUMA Future 2.1 and PUMA One through stars like Serio Aguero, Marco Reus, Mario Balotelli and Oliver Giroud.

Released in part of their #NewLevels social campaign, PUMA has again rose to the forefront of soccer headlines. The PUMA One cleat incorporates a three-pillar approach to advantage the more tactile and skilled player. Those pillars are: Fast, Fit, and Feel. The outside of the boot is made with K-Leather to reduce weight and allow players to sprint their fastest on the pitch. The trademark RAPIDSPRINT Pebax sole allows players to maintain comfort at high speed with dramatic changes in directions. And lastly, the grip of the toe box allows players to produce a more accurate touch on the ball.

The PUMA Future 2.1 highlights the NETFIT PUMA technology with a sock-like ankle wrap to support and better fit high action athletes. The outer leather is covered in TPU skin that increases grip and touch on the ball. The bright orange net-wrapping offers an aerodynamic look contrasted by sharp black accents. The sole of the boot boasts RAPIDAGILITY construction with a mix of conical and lamellar studs that provide the best feel on the pitch. The new colorway perfectly captures the explosiveness of these PUMA cleats and the ability of the stars that wear them.

